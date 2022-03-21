Cookies

      Young Souls

      We're saving our foster father in Young Souls on today's GR Live

      Join us as we dive into 1P2P's action-RPG.

      Recently, 1P2P launched its latest title, the 2D brawler action-RPG Young Souls, a game that sees players suiting up as the rebellious twin sisters, Jenn and Tristan, to head out on a sprawling adventure with the aim of saving their foster father who has disappeared. The game asks players to face goblin hordes, to collect and level up a range of weapons and gear, and to travel between worlds, all to save the strange scientist who raised the twins.

      With a lot to unpack, we're going to be diving into Young Souls on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. You can join us as we head out on this fantasy adventure at the GR Live homepage, and can get an idea of what sort of gameplay we'll be in store for by watching a trailer for Young Souls below.

      HQ
      Young Souls

