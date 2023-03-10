Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

We're saving Happy Harbour in DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of the PHL Collective developed title.

HQ

Today is the launch day for what could be the best Justice League video game in 2023. Following the poor reception from fans for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developer PHL Collective has a chance to steal the spotlight and take the title of the best Justice League game of the year, assuming DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos lives up to what we saw during our preview session a few weeks ago.

While we do have a review for Cosmic Chaos in the works, we're going to be also checking out the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the title, starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage, and ahead of this all kicking off, be sure to also catch a trailer for the game below.

HQ
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

