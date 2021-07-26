We're sampling Amazon's upcoming MMO New World on today's GR Live

Despite being only being available in closed beta, Amazon Game Studios' MMO New World has already proven to be a pretty major success. On Steam, the game has attracted over 190,000 concurrent players, and on Twitch, it has become one of the most streamed games on the platform with many top streamers jumping in to check it out. The much anticipated game, if you are unaware, features largescale 50vs50 multiplayer battles and a flexible classless combat system that enables players to respec their characters until level 25.

Fortunately, we were able to secure access to its closed beta, and we will be showing you its opening two hours on today's stream. To catch us in action, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage, starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent preview here.