We're sailing the seas in Far: Changing Tides on today's GR Live

Today marks the global release day for Okomotive's atmospheric adventure sequel, Far: Changing Tides, a game that trades vast dried out deserts for endless oceans, but brings back a similar style of gameplay that tasks players with managing and operating a complex machine capable of taming and gliding over the waves.

While we've already shared our thoughts on the game (you can read our review here), we're also going to be diving into the adventure for ourselves later today, where our own Rebeca will be checking out the first two hours of this emotional voyage for herself. We'll be live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to catch the start of this adventure with us.