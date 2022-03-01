Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Far: Changing Tides

We're sailing the seas in Far: Changing Tides on today's GR Live

Join us as we trade sands for seas in Okomotive's adventure game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today marks the global release day for Okomotive's atmospheric adventure sequel, Far: Changing Tides, a game that trades vast dried out deserts for endless oceans, but brings back a similar style of gameplay that tasks players with managing and operating a complex machine capable of taming and gliding over the waves.

While we've already shared our thoughts on the game (you can read our review here), we're also going to be diving into the adventure for ourselves later today, where our own Rebeca will be checking out the first two hours of this emotional voyage for herself. We'll be live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to catch the start of this adventure with us.

Far: Changing Tides

Related texts

0
Far: Changing TidesScore

Far: Changing Tides
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Following up to Far: Lone Sails, this companion piece sees protagonist Toe leaving its terrain-going behemoth behind in favour of a waterborne vessel.



Loading next content