news
Sea of Thieves

We're sailing beyond the horizon in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life on today's GR Live

The Pirates of the Caribbean crossover with Rare's adventure title began yesterday.

Yesterday, Rare welcomed Captain Jack Sparrow and the Pirates of the Caribbean universe into its open world adventure Sea of Thieves with the A Pirate's Life free update. This update brought a whole bunch of new content all themed around the iconic Disney character as he and the crew of the Black Pearl used a powerful treasure to sail beyond the horizon to reach the pirating haven that is the Sea of Thieves.

With a new set of Tall Tales each taking players on a swashbuckling adventure with Captain Jack, A Pirate's Life is looking to be the biggest update ever brought to Sea of Thieves, as it also includes new enemies, locations, weapons, cosmetics, and even Davy Jones to have to worry about.

We'll be checking out a whole bunch of this exciting tale later today at the GR Live homepage, starting at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, when Rebeca and her crew will be taking to the open seas for two hours of action.

If you're looking for more Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life content, be sure to check out our article on what the update is bringing here, as well as an interview we did with Rare about it below.

Sea of Thieves

