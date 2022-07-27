We're running and gunning in Project Warlock II on today's GR Live

Following last week's array of new game launches, this week is largely highlighted by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at the end of the week. With this being the case, we've decided to focus our efforts on a title that entered Early Access a while ago, with that very game being Project Warlock II.

Designed as a retro-inspired shooter, this game asks players to run and gun through a horde of demons and other enemies, all while jamming out to heavy metal music, to make for a game that shares a familiar nature with Doom 64.

To check the game out in action, be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of metal and gory gameplay. And until we do start, be sure to check out a trailer for the game below.