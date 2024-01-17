Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

War Hospital

We're running a field hospital on the Western Front on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of War Hospital.

Brave Lamb Studio has presented its unique spin on the management and simulation-strategy genres with War Hospital. This game isn't about conquering objectives or winning battles, it's instead about setting up a field hospital on the Western Front and attempting to save the lives of wounded soldiers.

With the game now available, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of War Hospital on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

War Hospital

