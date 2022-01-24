We're rewriting the history of the Roman Empire on Expeditions: Rome on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, Logic Artists released its latest turn-based RPG, Expeditions: Rome. Framed around the Roman Empire, this title asks players to lead a party of Praetorians to help conquer new lands and shape the future of Rome. With the opportunity to choose your own path in the story, and plenty of political dangers to manage, this title has three war campaigns to complete and a fully voiced narrative to experience.

With plenty to take a look at and complete, we're going to be diving into a couple of hours of Expeditions: Rome on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be leading her legion for the typical two hours at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to catch all of the action.

Until then, to get a teaser of what is to come, be sure to check out a trailer for Expeditions: Rome below.