We're rewriting the history of civilisation in Humankind on today's GR Live

This 4X strategy game is regarded as Amplitude Studios' magnum-opus.

Sega and Amplitude Studios are launching a new contender in the 4X strategy games genre later today, with the ambitious Humankind. Known as the developer's "magnum opus", this game asks players to literally re-write the entire narrative of human history, using an array of combinable civilisations to create a version of humanity that has never been seen before.

With such a wealth of available options, we're going to be taking this brand-spanking new game for a spin on GR Live later today. We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Rebeca will be hosting, and if you fancy coming along to join in on the action, make sure to visit the GR Live homepage.

And, if you're looking for a teaser of what is to come, you can find our review of Humankind here, as well as watching a trailer for the game below.

Humankind

Patrik has delved deep into this so-called "Civilization Killer"



