We're revisiting the hood within Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition on today's GR Live

On our live show today, we are taking a look at a remastered version of one of the greatest PS2 games of all time. That game is, of course, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas which has been re-released as part of the recent Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. This enhanced version of the game includes reworked controls, new lighting and environment upgrades, and improvements to the draw distance.

Be sure to join us at the slightly later time of 15:30 GMT / 16:30 CET, where our host Kieran will be trying his very hardest to keep up with that damn train.