Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

We're revisiting Command & Conquer on today's stream

We're taking a look at the 4K remasters of Command & Conquer and Command & Conquer: Red Alert on today's stream.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you're a regular reader of Gamereactor, you've seen us cover the newly-released Command & Conquer Remastered Collection plenty lately. For example, we had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Kucan and we also delivered a review just last week.

So, the classic strategy titles Command & Conquer and Command & Conquer: Red Alert have received facelifts and after having covered it on the site, we're checking the results out live on today's stream. Join us on our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Related texts



Loading next content