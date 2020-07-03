We're revisiting Alan Wake on today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

Remedy's Control is getting its second expansion 'AWE' later this year (no release date has been revealed as of yet) and after having played the first expansion 'The Foundation' on stream earlier this week, we figured we might as well revisit action-horror game Alan Wake, which is the title that's set to cross over into the realm of Control with the next expansion.

If you want to revisit Bright Falls and the mysteries that lie within the strange town you can join us via our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).