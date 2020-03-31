We're reuniting with the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Royal

When Persona 5 hit PlayStation 4 back in 2017, we liked it so much that we slapped a big fat 10 on it (you can read our review right here).

When Atlus repackaged Persona 5 and gave it a Royal subtitle, we liked it so much that we slapped a big fat 10 on it (you can read our review right here).

Notice a pattern?

Basically, we're big fans of both versions of the game, and now that the streaming embargo is lifted and the Phantom Thieves are once again out in the wild, we wanted to show you the new-look version of the game on PS4. So tune in to our GR Live page at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and watch Lisa take on an early part of the game that should hopefully show you some of the differences between the 2017-original and its Royal 2020 update.