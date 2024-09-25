English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
War Thunder

We're returning to War Thunder on today's GR Live

Join us as we take to the skies to battle it out in aircraft in the Dance of Dragons update.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We quite frequently return to Gaijin Entertainment's military vehicular warfare game War Thunder as part of our GR Live offerings, and today we're going to be once again expanding that trend.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of War Thunder, all at the GR Live homepage.

As for what you can expect, with the new Dance with Dragons update adding a lot of additional aerial and aircraft options, we'll no doubt be taking to the skies to battle it out thousands of feet above the tank or naval action on the ground and on the seas.

War Thunder

Related texts

1
War ThunderScore

War Thunder
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Over the years Gaijin has added a huge amount of depth to this sprawling war sim."



Loading next content