We're returning to Towerborne on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention back to Stoic's action title Towerborne. This week, the game has seen a massive influx of content as part of its sixth Early Access update, all while the game has made its arrival on Xbox Series X/S consoles too as part of the Game Preview programme.

With this in mind, I'm going to be checking out an hour of Towerborne once again on today's GR Live, all starting at the typical time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST and at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a taste of the game and to see how it has expanded and been improved in the month's since its initial PC debut.

As for what Update 6: Class Mastery adds, an overview article explains: "Get ready to dive deep into Class customization with the new Class Skills system, explore a Reimagined World Map, hunt for powerful new Legendary Loot, adapt to the new Mender's Flask healing mechanic, connect with friends across platforms, check out the brand new Store, and participate in the limited-time Golden Week event!

"When it comes to gameplay, we're proud to deliver a giant leap forward in our vision for new kind of looter brawler ... new class skills bring customization and replayability front and center, enhancing your personal playstyle choices and giving your squad even more ways to beat down those those bothersome beasts beyond the Belfry."