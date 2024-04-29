We're returning to the wasteland on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to a beloved Bethesda modern classic. To mark the arrival of the Next-Gen update for Fallout 4, we're returning to the RPG to see what all the fuss is about and whether or not this is worthy of your time.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see how these changes affect Bethesda's game and also to see what changes have been made, read up on the update over here.