Horizon Forbidden West

We're returning to the Forbidden West on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the PC version of Guerrilla's latest title.

We're going to be kicking off this shorter week of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the PC version of Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West. Following the game making its arrival on the platform last week, we're going to be diving into the opening hour of the game, to see how it shapes up on a platform beyond PlayStation.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Ahead of the stream taking place, be sure to read our review of the game here (or watch our video review below) and of its Burning Shores expansion here.

Horizon Forbidden West

