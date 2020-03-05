LIVE

The Division 2

We're returning to NYC in today's The Division 2 livestream

Warlords of New York is the new expansion for Ubisoft's RPG-shooter and we're taking a closer look on today's GR Live.

The Division 2 was updated this week with Warlords of New York, a new major expansion that takes long-time players back to an old stomping ground, although this time things are markedly different (after showing you how different they are in today's stream, we'll follow up with a review early next week once we've seen all there is to see).

To see how the change of seasons has impacted the core experience and what that means for The City That Never Sleeps, we've sent our own agent in to take down some bosses and bring order to NYC, and you can see how he gets on over on GR Live at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.

