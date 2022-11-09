We're returning to Monkey Island on today's GR Live

HQ

While it did originally launch back in September, Return to Monkey Island has only just made its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. And with that being the case (as well as the title's debut onto Game Pass), we're going to be jumping into Terrible Toybox's adventure follow-up as part of today's GR Live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into the opening hour of Return to Monkey Island. You can catch the action as it unfolds by visiting the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of that time, be sure to also check out our thoughts on the game, by reading our review here.