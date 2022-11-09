Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Return to Monkey Island

We're returning to Monkey Island on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Terrible Toybox's adventure sequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it did originally launch back in September, Return to Monkey Island has only just made its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. And with that being the case (as well as the title's debut onto Game Pass), we're going to be jumping into Terrible Toybox's adventure follow-up as part of today's GR Live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into the opening hour of Return to Monkey Island. You can catch the action as it unfolds by visiting the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of that time, be sure to also check out our thoughts on the game, by reading our review here.

Return to Monkey Island

Related texts

0
Return to Monkey IslandScore

Return to Monkey Island
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

Returning to the island with the second largest monkey head we've ever seen was a fantastic closure to the adventure game series and the character.



Loading next content