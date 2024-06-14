We're returning to Final Fantasy XIV on today's GR Live

HQ

Earlier this week, we took on Final Fantasy XIV in GR Live, but as the game is so massive, we couldn't exactly cover all that we wanted to, even in a 2-hour special edition of GR Live. So, today we're heading back to Eorza.

As usual, you'll be able to find the stream here on the GR Live Homepage. We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, but as was the case with the last stream, it'll be running for two hours instead of one, so expect to finish around 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST.

In the meantime, check out our previous livestream below to catch up on all our adventuring.