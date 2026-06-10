We're returning to Destiny 2 for the last time on today's GR Live

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The day has finally come to start saying goodbye to Destiny 2. While the servers will remain active for a long time to come, Bungie will no longer be introducing new content to its long-running sci-fi epic, as now the major Moments of Triumph update has officially landed.

It's a whopper of an update that has brought a ton of really exciting content to the game, almost as if Bungie's developers have been given free reign to do whatever they want to the project, as this free and final update brings the following additions/changes to Destiny 2.



The Return of the Director



Destination and Patrol Updates



Distorted Destinations



Overhauling the Portal



Elevating Gambit



Crucible Playlist Rotations



Heavier and More Metallic



The Return of Sparrow Racing League



Weapon Tier Upgrading



Exotic Weapon Catalysts



Enhancing Weapon Crafting



Weapon Sandbox Updates



Artifacts and Anti-Champion



Vendor Updates



Attune Anywhere



PvP Strike Team Update



Pantheon & RAD Update



Cosmetics, Bright Engrams, Bright Dust, and Expanded Exotic Armor Ornaments



Abilities Preview



Armor Preview



Monument of Triumph Rewards



Destiny 2: The Collection



9.7.0 Patch Notes



With all of this in mind, on today's GR Live, I will be hosting and returning to Destiny 2 for what is most certainly the final time. That's right, as of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hopping back into Bungie's action game, stepping back into the shoes of a Guardian who is nearly 12 years old (after being created in Destiny 1), and spending some time looting, shooting, and just generally appreciating the game that was. Be sure to join me via the GR Live homepage for an hour of reminiscent fun.