We're returning to Destiny 2 for the last time on today's GR Live
The last update for Bungie's long-running game is here and we're marking the occasion by returning to the project for a final time.
The day has finally come to start saying goodbye to Destiny 2. While the servers will remain active for a long time to come, Bungie will no longer be introducing new content to its long-running sci-fi epic, as now the major Moments of Triumph update has officially landed.
It's a whopper of an update that has brought a ton of really exciting content to the game, almost as if Bungie's developers have been given free reign to do whatever they want to the project, as this free and final update brings the following additions/changes to Destiny 2.
- The Return of the Director
- Destination and Patrol Updates
- Distorted Destinations
- Overhauling the Portal
- Elevating Gambit
- Crucible Playlist Rotations
- Heavier and More Metallic
- The Return of Sparrow Racing League
- Weapon Tier Upgrading
- Exotic Weapon Catalysts
- Enhancing Weapon Crafting
- Weapon Sandbox Updates
- Artifacts and Anti-Champion
- Vendor Updates
- Attune Anywhere
- PvP Strike Team Update
- Pantheon & RAD Update
- Cosmetics, Bright Engrams, Bright Dust, and Expanded Exotic Armor Ornaments
- Abilities Preview
- Armor Preview
- Monument of Triumph Rewards
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- 9.7.0 Patch Notes
With all of this in mind, on today's GR Live, I will be hosting and returning to Destiny 2 for what is most certainly the final time. That's right, as of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hopping back into Bungie's action game, stepping back into the shoes of a Guardian who is nearly 12 years old (after being created in Destiny 1), and spending some time looting, shooting, and just generally appreciating the game that was. Be sure to join me via the GR Live homepage for an hour of reminiscent fun.