Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

We're returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on today's GR Live

Join us for some multiplayer action in Activision's Call of Duty latest title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is officially here. After players were allowed to dive into the campaign early last week, the full game has now made its debut and launched on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. With hordes of players now flocking to the title to dive into its multiplayer and Zombies offering, we're going to be returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on today's GR Live.

Starting at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing an hour of multiplayer all at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to see how this latest installation in the series is shaping up in a PvP sense.

While we're working on our full review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, you can read our campaign impressions over here.

