Baldur's Gate III

We're returning to Baldur's Gate III on today's GR Live

Join us as we continue our adventure through the realm of Faerun.

While we're getting into the spirit of Gamescom, before we head to Cologne for the massive trade fair, we're going to be once again returning to the lands of Faerun, for another adventure in Baldur's Gate III.

That's right, starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through another hour of Larian Studios' acclaimed fantasy RPG, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for some more fantastical antics and to meet some weird and wonderful characters in the enormous game.

