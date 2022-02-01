Cookies

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

We're reliving the latest adventure of Nathan Drake in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on today's GR Live

Join us for some Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

A few days ago, on Friday, Naughty Dog released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a bundle including a remastered version of the two most recent Uncharted titles; Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Featuring a range of upgrades that see the games utilising the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, the collection of titles gives those who haven't before, or those who want to relive both stories a chance to dive back in and explore the gripping tales with better visuals and performance.

We're going to be diving into the collection on today's GR Live, with Ben hosting and playing through the first hour of both games starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a couple of hours of action, and to tie you over until then, be sure to read our review of the game here, and also catch a comparison video below.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

