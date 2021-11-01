We're reliving history in Age of Empires IV on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, Relic Entertainment launched its continuation of the real-time strategy series with Age of Empires IV. Featuring eight unique civilisations, and four distinct campaigns that take place over 500 years, this strategy game re-tells history, encompassing events from the Dark Ages all the way to the Renaissance.

Launching to pretty high acclaim, we're going on a journey through history in Age of Empires IV later today, when we look to play through two hours of the strategy title on today's GR Live. With Rebeca as today's host, we'll be live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and you can catch us at the GR Live homepage.

If you're looking for a taste of what is to come, be sure to read our review of Age of Empires IV, and check out the launch trailer below.