We're reaping souls in Have a Nice Death on today's GR Live

A couple of weeks ago, Magic Design Studios released its action-roguelike Have a Nice Death, a game that tasks players with suiting up as an overworked Death and looking to reap souls to bring balance to the world after Death's employees decided to run rampart and mess up the flow of the soul reaping business.

Playing as a 2D singleplayer game, Have a Nice Death has now been in early access for a couple of weeks, and with this being the case, we're going to be diving into the action-roguelike on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting.

We're going to be live from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by and catch us as we undertake this monumental soul reaping challenge.