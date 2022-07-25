Cookies

Endling: Extinction is Forever

We're raising fox cubs in Endling: Extinction is Forever on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore Herobeat Studios environmental adventure game.

HQ

Last week marked the official launch date of Herobeat Studios atmospheric adventure game, Endling: Extinction is Forever. This game asks players to take up the duty of being a mama fox and guiding your pack of fox cubs to safety in an incredibly hostile world that is slowly destroying itself. Needless to say, the game is designed as a harrowing example of how destructive the human race can be.

With launch now in the books, we're going to be jumping into Endling: Extinction is Forever on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out an hour of the game. Be sure to join her at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage.

And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also read our review of Endling right here and check out the launch trailer below.

HQ
Endling: Extinction is Forever

