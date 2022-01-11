We're puzzling our way through The Pedestrian on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams later today, by taking a look at the unique puzzle platformer by Skookum Arts. Known as The Pedestrian, this game tasks players with manipulating and moving various different types of road signs around all to help provide a path so that a stick figure can platform its way through the game.

With a 2.5D side-scrolling design, this game is based in various diverse environments, including cityscapes, subways and factories, and has plenty of challenging puzzles to boot. With all of this to look forward to, we're going to be diving into a couple of hours of The Pedestrian at the GR Live homepage, at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET later today.

If you're looking for a teaser of what is to come, be sure to check out some images from the game below.