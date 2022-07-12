We're putting pedal to the metal in Redout 2 on today's GR Live

A few weeks ago, 34BigThings launched its futuristic racing sequel Redout 2, a game that served up racing gameplay at incredibly fast speeds and in amazing locations. Now that the game is out and available, we think it's about time we check out Redout 2 for ourselves, and with that being the case, today's GR Live stream is going to be dedicated to the fast-paced racer.

For today's stream, it will be me who will be hosting and getting into the cockpit to attempt to earn some victories. Be sure to come to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch an hour of gameplay, and to see what Redout 2 is offering up.

And until we do start, be sure to read our review of Redout 2 here, and check out a trailer below.