We're putting pedal to the metal in KartRider: Drift on today's GR Live

Nexon is currently hosting the third closed beta of its arcade racing title, KartRider: Drift. Designed as a free-to-play, cross-platform multiplayer game that serves up a bunch of the kart racing mechanics and gameplay that has found fame in series like MarioKart, this title places an emphasis on its drifting systems.

With the closed beta running until December 15 at 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET, we're going to be diving into KartRider: Drift on today's GR Live, to see how the title stacks up and to see what sort of gameplay we can look forward to when the game launches in 2022.

You can come and check out the title alongside us later today, when Ben will be hosting at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, for the regular two hours. And if you're looking for a teaser of what is in store, you can even check out the game's latest trailer below.