Commandos: Origins

We're putting our tactics to the test in Commandos: Origins on today's GR Live

We'll be sabotaging the Nazi war effort from behind enemy lines in Claymore Game Studios' latest release.

While there have been a couple of HD remasters of the old favourites, we haven't had a new Commandos game in nearly 20 years. That drought ended this week as we got the launch of Commandos: Origins, which gives us a look at how our favourite soldiers of infamy first met each other.

Today, we'll be checking out Commandos: Origins on GR Live, giving you a look at its mix of stealth and strategic gameplay, as well as some of the many paths you can take to victory. We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can find the stream as always on our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages as well as the GR Live Homepage.

We won't be going over every mission in the game, so you won't need to worry about spoilers. But, if you want some more in-depth thoughts on the game, you can check out our full review of Commandos: Origins here.

Commandos: Origins

Related texts

0
Commandos: OriginsScore

Commandos: Origins
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Stealth, strategy, and plenty of Nazis to kill brings the classic Commandos series to a modern audience.



