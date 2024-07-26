We're putting our speedrunning skills to the test in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

HQ

Speedrunning has become more and more popular in recent years. As gamers try to take on great challenges, using glitches and any methods at their disposal to complete a game and hold their own record, we're seeing more and more impressive feats.

Now, we're going to see if we've got what it takes to be a speedrunning pro in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. Bringing NES classics to our modern screens, the collection of challenges is sure to put our patience and skills to the test.

As usual, you can join in on our stream via the GR Live Homepage, our Twitch and YouTube channels. We'll be streaming from a slightly different time of 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST today, so be sure to join in! If you want to check out our review ahead of time, you can do so here.