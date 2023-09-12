Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Enchanted Portals

We're putting on our wizard hats for Enchanted Portals on today's GR Live

Come join us for an hour of the magical platformer.

Xixo Games Studio dropped a new and stylish 2D platformer in the form of Enchanted Portals last week. Featuring visuals inspired by classic cartoons, plenty of wacky and difficult bosses, and more, the game takes inspiration from recent platforming hits like Cuphead and puts a new spin on them.

We'll be trying the first hour of the game today on GR Live. You can check out the stream from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. If you want to join, hop into the stream on the GR Live Homepage. We'll see you there!

Enchanted Portals

