We're putting on our wizard hats for Enchanted Portals on today's GR Live

Xixo Games Studio dropped a new and stylish 2D platformer in the form of Enchanted Portals last week. Featuring visuals inspired by classic cartoons, plenty of wacky and difficult bosses, and more, the game takes inspiration from recent platforming hits like Cuphead and puts a new spin on them.

We'll be trying the first hour of the game today on GR Live. You can check out the stream from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. If you want to join, hop into the stream on the GR Live Homepage. We'll see you there!