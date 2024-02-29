We're putting on our best Poker face in Balatro on today's GR Live

HQ

Deck-building roguelikes are an extremely popular subgenre. Giving you the option to create your own collection of cards to run through a game with can be greatly satisfying, as a mix of luck and skill propels you to victory.

Balatro is the latest game to master that winning formula, earning plenty of praise from gamers and critics alike. Today, we're taking on an hour of Balatro to see how far we can get in the game's campaign.

As always, be sure to check out the GR Live Homepage to join the stream, or hop into Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook to see what's going on. We'll be starting at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. If you want more of our thoughts on Balatro, you can find our review here.