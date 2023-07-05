We're putting down some roots in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams later today, by turning our attention to Marvelous' latest life-simulation game, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Taking players to a relaxing and calming world to put down roots and start a farm packed with life, this game is all about making memories and starting a family.

To see how this Story of Seasons game shapes up, be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today, where she will be looking to play through the opening hour of the title.