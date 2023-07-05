Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

We're putting down some roots in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the opening hour of Marvelous' life-simulation game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams later today, by turning our attention to Marvelous' latest life-simulation game, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Taking players to a relaxing and calming world to put down roots and start a farm packed with life, this game is all about making memories and starting a family.

To see how this Story of Seasons game shapes up, be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today, where she will be looking to play through the opening hour of the title.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Related texts



Loading next content