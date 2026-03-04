We're punching trolls and rolling dice in Esoteric Ebb on today's GR Live

HQ

A tea shop explosion, a cleric that finds themselves unable to remember the night before, waking up surrounded by apples and corpses. A goblin with great fashion sense, an angel that could probably benefit from counselling. All that and more grace the streets of Tolstad, the setting of Christoffer Bodegård's Esoteric Ebb.

Pitched as D&D meets Disco Elysium, Esoteric Ebb is an adventure RPG where you'll decide the fate of this small town, the cleric you're playing as, and their political leanings as you delve into the intricate relationships running throughout the entirety of this fantasy setting. We'll be digging into the start of the game on today's GR Live, which you can find as always on the GR Live Homepage, or via our YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook pages.

As it launched yesterday, already impressions are going wild for Esoteric Ebb, and the game seems to have drawn quite a lot of great responses. If you want to hear us gush about it in our full review, you can check it out here.