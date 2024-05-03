We're pressing the box office panic button in Film Frenzy

HQ

Here's a fun fact for you: only eight films at the time of writing have managed to make $100 million at the global box office in 2024. One of those is Madame Web. Yikes. By this point last year - which wasn't even a great year - we'd already had double that amount.

So, is it time to press the panic button on the box office? Well, perhaps. Ben and Alex sit down and see whether we really are in a panic state right now, or whether we need to have a little more faith in the rest of the year's movies.

With films like Furiosa, Deadpool & Wolverine, and of course the mega hit Venom: The Last Dance still set to release, perhaps there's time to turn this sinking ship around.