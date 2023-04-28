We're prepping for a big outdoors adventure Bellroy's Venture Ready Pack

HQ

Bellroy's latest backpack is known as the Venture Ready Pack, and as the name would suggest it is designed to have you ready for a big outdoors adventure. We've taken a look to see how it stacks up against its competition and the great works of Bellroy's past packs.

The price here isn't cheap, but what you get for your money seems to be worth it. With 26L of storage, the typically sturdy material you'd expect from a Bellroy backpack, and water-resistant zippers among many other features, you're not going to be caught off-guard by the great outdoors here.

We go over all the features of this adventuring backpack in a Quick Look. Check it out below if you're in the need to carry some heavy-duty tech over a long distance.