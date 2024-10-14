We're powering up for Dragon Ball! Sparking: Zero on today's GR Live

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is out now, and what better way to celebrate the authentic Dragon Ball experience than to dive in on GR Live? Today, we'll be hosting a special two-hour stream of the game from Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco.

Taking the legendary characters and moments from the Dragon Ball series, you can control your favourites and unleash your destructive powers to your liking. 180+ characters join the roster in Dragon Ball! Sparking Zero, so you're bound to find one to suit you.

As always, you can find the livestream on the GR Live Homepage, or via our YouTube and Twitch pages. As this is a two-hour stream, we'll be starting a bit earlier, at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST to finish at the regular time. In the meantime, you can check out our review here.