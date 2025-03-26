We're playing Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

HQ

While it has been nearly eight years since we first got our hands on the Nintendo Switch, and we may no longer consider it a technically superior console, it certainly has an edge over the Wii U, the machine Xenoblade Chronicles X originally launched on.

And so, today we'll be checking out just how much of an upgrade the Switch gives Xenoblade Chronicles X in its Definitive Edition. We liked the game a lot in our review, noting the improvements it brings without sacrificing what people liked in the original game.

