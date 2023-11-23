Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Worldless

We're playing Worldless on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the platformer from Noname Studios.

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Noname Studios' 2D platformer, Worldless. This game, which sees players heading out on a journey of self-growth and understanding, has Metroidvania elements and a turn-based combat system to boot, and to see how this all plays out in practice, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of Worldless later today.

Starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to get into some Worldless action. Be sure to drop by to get a glimpse of the game in action, and also be sure to check out a trailer for Worldless below for a teaser of what will be in store.

Worldless

