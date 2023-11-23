We're playing Worldless on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Noname Studios' 2D platformer, Worldless. This game, which sees players heading out on a journey of self-growth and understanding, has Metroidvania elements and a turn-based combat system to boot, and to see how this all plays out in practice, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of Worldless later today.

Starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to get into some Worldless action. Be sure to drop by to get a glimpse of the game in action, and also be sure to check out a trailer for Worldless below for a teaser of what will be in store.