We're playing World of Tanks: Heat on today's GR Live

HQ

It's another insanely busy week in the world of video games, as a collection of hugely anticipated projects are making their arrival in the form of 007 First Light, Mina the Hollower, and more. With so many huge names on the horizon, you shouldn't also forget that Wargaming is also on-hand to debut a new project, a faster-paced variant of the World of Tanks formula known simply as World of Tanks: Heat.

With the game now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as an entirely free-to-play experience, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to the action-packed multiplayer title, where at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour's worth of matches, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of the gameplay, and stay tuned for more as we're hard at work on our review of World of Tanks: Heat.