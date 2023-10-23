Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wizard with a Gun

We're playing Wizard with a Gun on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Galvanic Games online sandbox survival.

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Galvanic Games' online sandbox survival title, Wizard with a Gun. This game sees players suiting up as a magically-gifted sharpshooter, who must wander devastated wildernesses to amass resources and defeat powerful foes.

With the game out now on PC, you can also join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage this afternoon, to see the opening hour of Wizard with a Gun, all starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And until the stream does start, be sure to read our thoughts on the game right here, in our full review of Wizard with a Gun.

Wizard with a Gun

