logo hd live | Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

We're playing Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood on today's GR Live

Join us as we take a venture into the World of Darkness universe.

To round out the week, we're bringing you one final GR Live stream, and over its duration, we're going to be looking at Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. Today's stream will be commandeered by Ben, as he looks to play through a bunch of Cyanide Studios' RPG set in the World of Darkness universe.

As per usual, you can be sure to catch all the action at the GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, and lasting for two hours. And, if you're looking for more Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood content to tie you over until then, be sure to check out our review of the game, right here.

