On today's stream we will be taking a look at Watch Dogs: Legion, a game which launched last week and allowed players to explore the streets of a near-future London and recruit many of its weird and wonderful residents. In our 7/10 review of the game, we called it "a really entertaining game that takes place in a fantastic environment."

Join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET as we assemble with hacker group DedSec and play through the opening two hours.