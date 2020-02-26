We're playing Wasteland Remastered on today's live stream

InXile Entertainment has finally released the remaster of CRPG classic Wasteland for PC and Xbox One systems and it's available on Game Pass for those of you who are interested in hopping in for yourselves. If you want to check the game out ahead of installing it, we're playing it to get pumped for the third instalment in the series set to launch on May 19 of this year.

Sound interesting? Head on over to our live page at 3 pm (GMT), 4 pm (CET) to join us as we explore the wastes.