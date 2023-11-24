Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

We're playing Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Frontier's RTS.

We're going to be concluding our week of GR Live streams later today, by turning our attention to Frontier Developments' latest strategy title. Known as Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, our very own Rebeca is going to be playing through the opening hour of this game all at the GR Live homepage at the usual and now later time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

As for what this game is about, the idea is to become a warlord and to lead one of four factions on a brutal campaign to conquer the Realm of Ghur. While you can join us later for a glimpse of the game, you can also read our review of Age of Sigmar here for a deeper analysis of the title.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

