English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
War Thunder

We're playing War Thunder on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive back into Gaijin's military MMO game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We do love a bit of War Thunder here at Gamereactor, which is why it's probably no surprise that on today's instalment of GR Live, we're going to be jumping back into Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO title.

Starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of War Thunder, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see what's new in War Thunder, including the new season of the Battle Pass and the naval-based Flight of the Albatross event too.

War Thunder

Related texts

1
War ThunderScore

War Thunder
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Over the years Gaijin has added a huge amount of depth to this sprawling war sim."



Loading next content