We're playing War Thunder on today's GR Live

We do love a bit of War Thunder here at Gamereactor, which is why it's probably no surprise that on today's instalment of GR Live, we're going to be jumping back into Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO title.

Starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of War Thunder, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see what's new in War Thunder, including the new season of the Battle Pass and the naval-based Flight of the Albatross event too.