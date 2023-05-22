We're playing Voidtrain on today's GR Live

HQ

You probably don't think of trains as the best method of transport for interdimensional travel, but HypeTrain Digital certainly does. Their latest title, Voidtrain, which has very recently entered into Early Access, sees players joining the crew of an interdimensional express train, with the aim of exploring amazing new worlds and defending the train from all manner of mysterious creatures and enemies.

To see how the game is shaping up, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to see how the opening hour of the open world survival crafting game works.