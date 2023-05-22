Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Voidtrain

We're playing Voidtrain on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of HypeTrain Digital's interdimensional adventure.

You probably don't think of trains as the best method of transport for interdimensional travel, but HypeTrain Digital certainly does. Their latest title, Voidtrain, which has very recently entered into Early Access, sees players joining the crew of an interdimensional express train, with the aim of exploring amazing new worlds and defending the train from all manner of mysterious creatures and enemies.

To see how the game is shaping up, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to see how the opening hour of the open world survival crafting game works.

Voidtrain

