We're playing Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown on today's GR Live

A few days ago, Sega launched its latest title Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown on PlayStation Plus, so that everyone who has a subscription to the service and has either a PS4 or a PS5 can play the remade title. Later today, we're going to be checking out this fighter, which features drastic updates to its graphics, UI, audio, and online play, just to name a few.

As per usual, you can be sure to catch all the action at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, where Ben will be diving into the fighter for around two hours. So, be sure to drop by to catch this iconic title back and better than ever before.

If you're looking for a teaser of what's to come, be sure to catch the launch trailer for Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown below.